Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.83

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$19.12. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$19.05, with a volume of 81,277 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Morguard North American Residential REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.84. The firm has a market cap of C$735.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

