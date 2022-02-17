Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $116,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.