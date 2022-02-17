Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $134.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

