Morgan Stanley Has $121.94 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $121,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $7,138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $7,981,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.64. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

