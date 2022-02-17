Morgan Stanley Has $121.22 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameren were worth $121,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,723,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 951.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after purchasing an additional 363,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 189.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 411,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 269,303 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

