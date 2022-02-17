Morgan Stanley Has $116.75 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $116,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after buying an additional 101,927 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

