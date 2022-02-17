Morgan Stanley Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $135.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. 16,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,524. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $179.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after buying an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.