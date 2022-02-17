Morgan Stanley Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $135.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.
Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.76. 16,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,524. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $179.07.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after buying an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 10.3% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.