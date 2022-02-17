Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $119,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average of $196.30. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

