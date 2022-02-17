Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPAXU. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,949,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $983,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,949,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,055,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,644,000.

XPAXU stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

