Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $220,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,568,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

