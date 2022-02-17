Moore Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter.

IYT stock opened at $266.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.99. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

