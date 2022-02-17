Monster Beverage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 27,882 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,832 call options.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $82.14. 2,348,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,717. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

