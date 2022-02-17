Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 6,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,090. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

