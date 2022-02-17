Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.45.

MHK stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $143.25 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

