ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.93

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.93 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 5149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.63.
MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.
ModivCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MODV)
ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.