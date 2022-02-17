Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$214.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.57 million.Model N also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.060-$0.080 EPS.

MODN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,035. The firm has a market cap of $930.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Model N by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Model N by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

