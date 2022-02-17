MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTAC. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in FCF US Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FCF US Quality ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCF US Quality ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87. FCF US Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

