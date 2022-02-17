MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $126.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

