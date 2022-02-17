MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 667,818 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 667,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,500,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,731,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90.

