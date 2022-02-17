MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 8,481 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

