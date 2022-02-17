MML Investors Services LLC Has $14.33 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 53.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,636,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,030,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $490.25 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.78.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

