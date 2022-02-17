MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $154.88 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

