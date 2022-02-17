Mizuho Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $86,758,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

