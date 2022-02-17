MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Acquires $120,000.00 in Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MIXT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
