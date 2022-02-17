Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MITK stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $696.36 million, a PE ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $51,143.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock valued at $655,426. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 122,382 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.