Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $21.83 or 0.00052105 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $770,646.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 423,993 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.