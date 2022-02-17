MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,728.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $7,728.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

