Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 22nd (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MEOAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 22nd. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOAU opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOAU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,530,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,195,000.

