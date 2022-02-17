Mina (MINA) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $49.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00006173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.89 or 0.07128631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,994.37 or 0.99882430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 379,864,660 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

