Millennium Management LLC Has $65.49 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,176 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $65,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 114,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vontier by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after purchasing an additional 480,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 494,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,849,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 240,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Vontier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,513,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 288,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

