Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $62,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 40.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth $445,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

