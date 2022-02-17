Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 34,107 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,194 shares of company stock worth $3,031,993 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

