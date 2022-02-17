Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,334 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 60,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,448 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $288.08 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349 shares of company stock valued at $521,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.