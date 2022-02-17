Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,093 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monster Beverage stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89.
Monster Beverage Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
