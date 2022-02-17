Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 19,625 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

