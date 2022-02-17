Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $430.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $423.54 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

