Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

SBAC opened at $303.83 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.37.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

