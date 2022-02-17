Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.90.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $222.48 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $131.76 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

