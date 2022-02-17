MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $180,769.23 and $1,017.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.56 or 0.07052408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.98 or 1.00097907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

