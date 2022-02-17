Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $156.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.54. Medpace has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.