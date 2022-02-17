MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of MD traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. MEDNAX has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
