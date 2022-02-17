mCloud Technologies’ (MCLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of mCloud Technologies (TSE:MCLD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.
