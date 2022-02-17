McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $224.79

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.79 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($3.10). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 228.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 152,269 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. The firm has a market cap of £206.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.79.
McKay Securities Company Profile (LON:MCKS)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.