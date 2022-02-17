Maxim Group Lowers Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target to $4.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.69% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
AEMD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
