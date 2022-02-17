Maxim Group Lowers Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target to $4.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.