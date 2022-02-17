Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Ingles Markets worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth $223,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.60. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.