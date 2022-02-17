Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,846 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,846 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of VMware by 398.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.10. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.