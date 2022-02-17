Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

