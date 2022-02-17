Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $4.25 Million in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

