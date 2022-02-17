Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $162.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.52. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

