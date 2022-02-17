Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $390.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.29. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $298.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.24.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

